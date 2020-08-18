Woman, 51, assaulted, robbed on Near North Side, police say

A 51-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and robbed Monday night on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

The woman, 51, was pushed to the ground just before 11 p.m. in the 900-block of North Clark Street, Chicago police said. T

he man who pushed her stole her bag and fled the scene, police said.

The woman, who was feeling pain in her back, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
