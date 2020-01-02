Woman, 57, strangled in Des Plaines: medical examiner

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A 57-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday in west suburban Des Plaines.

The woman, whose identity wasn't provided, was attacked about 1:28 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 1500 block of Maple Street, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She was pronounced dead later that day.

Autopsy results stated she died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Des Plaines police didn't provide information about the incident.

