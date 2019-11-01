Woman, 58, wounded in Avalon Park shooting on South Side

CHICAGO -- A woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in Avalon Park on Chicago's South Side.The 58-year-old was shot in her lower side about 12:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue, Chicago police said.She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.Two suspects, a male and a female, were said to have run off after the shooting, police said.Area South detectives are investigating.