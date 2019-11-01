Woman, 58, wounded in Avalon Park shooting on South Side

CHICAGO -- A woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in Avalon Park on Chicago's South Side.

The 58-year-old was shot in her lower side about 12:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Avalon Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Two suspects, a male and a female, were said to have run off after the shooting, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avalon parkwoman shotshooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Mayor Lightfoot fires back after Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago's 'crime wave'
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
McDonald's marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Daughter records father's awkward exit from new Aston Martin
Beto O'Rourke ending presidential campaign
Show More
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Sleep Out Saturday helps house homeless families
Ambulance, car crash in Evanston
More TOP STORIES News