Woman, 59, critical after house fire in Lawndale on West Side: officials

CHICAGO -- A house fire Wednesday left a 59-year-old woman in critical condition in Lawndale on the West Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 1:15 a.m., authorities responded to a single family home in the 1400 block of South Rockwell Street, after reports of the residence being in flames.The woman was pulled from the home and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, police said. She is in critical condition.No further information about the victim's identity has been released at this time.The origins of the fire remain unknown, police said.There were no other injuries reported.