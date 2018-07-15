Woman, 59, killed in attempted carjacking in West Humboldt Park

Police were searching Sunday for a man who killed a 59-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 59-year-old woman was killed in an attempted carjacking in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The 59-year-old woman was in a vehicle with a 70-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man in the 900-block of North Kedvale when police said a man approached the driver's side of the vehicle at about 7:15 a.m., police said.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

The elderly couple was picking up a friend to go to a Jehovah's Witnesses convention in southwest suburban Romeoville. The victim was shot just moments after getting into the vehicle.

The driver continued going, finally coming to a stop several blocks away, detectives said.

The suspect is described as being 5'4", in his 20s and wearing a red hoodie.

The 59-year-old woman was wounded in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital, where she later died. The other two victims were transported to a hospital for observation.

Area North detectives are investigating.
