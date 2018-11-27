Woman, 60, found beaten to death in Far South Side home ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

A 60-year-old woman was found beaten to death Monday night in a home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 60-year-old woman was found beaten to death Monday night in a home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Family members found the woman on the floor of a home in the 300-block of West 115th Street at about 7:35 p.m. Police said she had suffered extensive trauma to her face.

The woman was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Doris Moore.

Area South police are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedbeating deathchicago crimeChicagoRoseland
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trial of 3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting...NOW
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at age 57
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
GM will no longer make these 6 cars
School says no to Chick-fil-A over perceived LGBTQ stance
1 dead, 4 hurt after driver loses control while parallel parking
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Show More
Video gamer overheard raping 15-year-old during game: Police
Utah woman shot ex's girlfriend in front of kids, police say
Caught on video: Mice scurry through NYC Just Salad
Tekashi69 pleads not guilty; trial won't start until Sept.
More News