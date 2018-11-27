Woman, 60, found beaten to death in Far South Side home

A 60-year-old woman was found beaten to death Monday night in a home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

Family members found the woman on the floor of a home in the 300-block of West 115th Street at about 7:35 p.m. Police said she had suffered extensive trauma to her face.

The woman was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Doris Moore.

Area South police are investigating and no one is in custody.
