Woman, 60, shot to death in Far South Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 60-year-old woman was shot to death Monday night in a home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Doris Moore.

Family members found Moore on the floor of a home in the 300-block of West 115th Street at about 7:35 p.m. She was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at about 8:15 p.m.

Police said she had suffered extensive trauma to her face. An autopsy Tuesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office found that she died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Area South police are investigating and no one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
