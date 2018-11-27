Woman, 60, shot to death in Far South Side home

A 60-year-old woman was shot to death Monday night in a home on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Doris Moore.Family members found Moore on the floor of a home in the 300-block of West 115th Street at about 7:35 p.m. She was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at about 8:15 p.m.Police said she had suffered extensive trauma to her face. An autopsy Tuesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office found that she died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.Area South police are investigating and no one is in custody.