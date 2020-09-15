3 shot in Roseland; woman, 61, in critical condition, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday in Roseland on the South Side.About 5:43 p.m., they were in the 400-block of East 111th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.A 61-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.A man, 46, was shot in the leg while a 41-year-old woman was struck in the foot, police said. Both were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where the man was in critical condition and the woman was stabilized.No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.