Phillippa Ashford, 61, killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's, deputies say

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A 61-year-old woman celebrating the new year with her family is dead after she was shot by celebratory gunfire, deputies say.



This happened just after midnight in the 12300 block of May Laurel Drive in the Laurel Oaks subdivision.

Authorities said the woman, identified as Philippa Ashford, was standing at the end of the driveway while family and friends in the cul-de-sac were shooting off fireworks, when she suddenly clutched her body and said, "I think I've been shot."

She collapsed to the ground and died.

"At this point from our witnesses and seeing at the scene, we believe this may very well be a case of celebratory gunfire somewhere else in the neighborhood," said Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "No indication a family member or anyone else in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm."

Ashford worked for The Menninger Clinic for more than 15 years, the center confirmed. She was the nurse manager for the acute stabilization unit, which is in the crisis psychiatric branch.

According to a clinic spokesperson, she was in charge of about 25 other nurses and was a mentor to the resident nurses.


Phil, as she was called at the clinic, was board certified in psychiatric nursing and even served as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, her bio reads.

In 2015, she received the Texas Nurses Association District 9 Top 25 Outstanding Nurses Award.

A neighbor told WTVD's sister station ABC13 he heard Ashford and her family come outside right at midnight, shoot off a few fireworks and then 10 minutes later, deputies arrived.

"I don't know you can even figure what the odds are. You've got the family together, celebrating the new year and now the matriarch of the family is deceased," Beall said.

Officials went from house to house looking for shell casings and talking to residents in an effort to identify where the gunshot came from.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new year's eveshootingnew year's dayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries licensed to sell weed
Weed Legalization Guide
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
Elderly man from Ky. missing on way to Ill., at risk due to medical condition
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Show More
Kids of slain anti-violence activist surprised with rent-free home, new car
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, breezy but not as cold
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
Chicago murder rate declines 13% in 2019 from previous year, police say
More TOP STORIES News