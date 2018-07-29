Woman, 61, killed in four-vehicle crash in South Deering

EMBED </>More Videos

A 61-year-old woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash in the South Deering neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 61-year-old woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash in the South Deering neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

A Chevy sedan was traveling eastbound in the 2100-block of East 103rd Street at a high rate of speed when it struck a Cadillac traveling westbound at about 1:18 a.m., police said. The Cadillac then struck a Buick and the Chevy struck a Jeep, causing the Jeep to flip on its roof, police said.

A 61-year-old woman inside the Jeep was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Three others were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 30-year-old man who caused the crash was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit and police said alcohol likely played a role in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffic fatalitieswoman killedSouth DeeringChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dies after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on Far South Side crash
Man seriously injured in West Side hit and run
Annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride to honor fallen officers
3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
Body found in South Branch of Chicago River
3 years later, search continues for Gary woman, nephew
Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing sailor Jon Santarelli
Show More
Girl, 3, in critical condition after being struck by motorcycle in Lincolnwood
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
PAWS Chicago waives adoption fees this weekend
More News