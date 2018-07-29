Woman, 61, killed in four-vehicle crash in South Deering

A 61-year-old woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash in the South Deering neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.A Chevy sedan was traveling eastbound in the 2100-block of East 103rd Street at a high rate of speed when it struck a Cadillac traveling westbound at about 1:18 a.m., police said. The Cadillac then struck a Buick and the Chevy struck a Jeep, causing the Jeep to flip on its roof, police said.A 61-year-old woman inside the Jeep was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Three others were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.Police said a 30-year-old man who caused the crash was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit and police said alcohol likely played a role in the crash.