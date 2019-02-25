Woman, 62, sexually assaulted inside Woodlawn apartment

A 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.The woman told police she awoke at about 11:30 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Parkshore East Court and a man she did not recognize was on top of her and sexually assaulting her.The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police said.Police did not provide a description of the suspect. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.