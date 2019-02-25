Woman, 62, sexually assaulted inside Woodlawn apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her own apartment Sunday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood..

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The woman told police she awoke at about 11:30 p.m. in the 6200-block of South Parkshore East Court and a man she did not recognize was on top of her and sexually assaulting her.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultchicago crimeChicagoWoodlawn
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
R. Kelly expected back in court Monday on sex abuse charges
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Chicago AccuWeather: Bright and brisk Monday
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Fire destroys South Chicago restaurant Capri's Pizza
Andersonville man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
Show More
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since MS diagnosis
'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
More News