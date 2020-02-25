Police search for 2nd vehicle involved in fatal Schiller Park hit-and-run of 63-year-old pedestrian crossing street

By and
SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed in a crash in Schiller Park Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 5:25 a.m., Schiller Park police said a silver Hyundai hit the woman who was crossing the middle of the 9700-block of Irving Park Road near Atlantic Avenue.

"The pedestrian then spun into traffic for westbound traffic and another vehicle struck the pedestrian," said Schiller Park Police Sergeant James Scheib. "That vehicle fled the scene and we are investigating that at this time."

Police believe they're looking for a black SUV and are working to gather video surveillance from the area, along with witness accounts.

"If the person would have stayed, it would've been a regular investigation," Scheib said. "There's a potential criminal charges but all of that depends on the outcome of the full investigation."

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

The driver of the Hyundai who hit the woman first stayed at the scene. Police said she is very distraught and cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, neighbors said the area is extremely busy and dangerous with commuters using the stretch of Irving Park Road to get to the airport and to the city.

"There are people who habitually cross against the light but it's busy all the time," said neighbor Barbara. "So you have to be extremely careful."

"It's bad," said neighbor John Piltaver. "You know, I mean we have crossed ourselves. Like you make a quick run across and then all of a sudden there's a car."

Police closed Irving Park Road between 25th Avenue and Old River Road for hours while they investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schiller parkchicagohit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedwoman killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting that killed mother in Ravenswood Manor may have been retaliation: police
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Chicago snow could bring up to 5 inches, lakeshore flooding
1 dead, 4 critically injured in Avalon Park: fire officials
1st honor flight for women veterans to take off from Chicago
FDA accuses Jimmy John's of serving vegetables linked to E. coli, salmonella outbreaks
Plan to preserve affordable housing in Woodlawn unveiled
Show More
Man arrested for 2016 double murder in Sycamore
Will Rod Blagojevich lose his law license?
Villa Park woman sentenced to 90 days for teen sex abuse
Bridgeport Bakery reopens in time for Paczki Day with original staff
VIDEO: Train crash in Arlington Heights hurts 2
More TOP STORIES News