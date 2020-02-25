Woman, 63, fatally struck in Schiller Park

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed in a crash in Schiller Park Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 5:25 a.m., Schiller Park police said a silver Hyundai hit the woman who was crossing the middle of the 9700-block of Irving Park Road near Atlantic Avenue.

"The pedestrian then spun into traffic for westbound traffic and another vehicle struck the pedestrian," said Schiller Park Police Sergeant James Scheib. "That vehicle fled the scene and we are investigating that at this time."

Police believe they're looking for a tractor trailer and are working to gather video surveillance from the area along with witness accounts.

"If the person would have stayed, it would've been a regular investigation," Scheib said. "There's a potential criminal charges but all of that depends on the outcome of the full investigation."

The driver of the Hyundai who hit the woman first stayed at the scene. Police said she is very distraught and cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, neighbors said area is extremely busy and dangerous with commuters using the stretch of Irving Park Road to get to the airport and to the city.

"There are people who habitually cross against the light but it's busy all the time," said neighbor Barbara. "So you have to be extremely careful."

"It's bad," said neighbor John Piltaver. "You know, I mean we have crossed ourselves. Like you make a quick run across And then all of a sudden there's a car."

Police closed Irving Park Road between 25th Avenue and Old River Road for their investigation.
