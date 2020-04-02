Woman, 64, critically wounded in drive-by shooting outside West Side liquor store

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old woman was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store Wednesday night in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said.

The woman was standing in the 5500-block of West North Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. when police said a light-colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the woman.

The woman was shot in the abdomen and transported to West Suburban Hospital in critical condition and later transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The SUV fled westbound on North Avenue. No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.
