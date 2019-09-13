Woman, 65, killed in Back of the Yards strangling

CHICAGO -- A 65-year-old woman was found strangled Wednesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.A property manager called 911 and said she had not seen her 65-year-old tenant in several days, Chicago police said.The Chicago Fire Department entered the woman's home about 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard and found her unresponsive next to a bed, police said.The woman, identified as Margo Flowers, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.An autopsy released Thursday found that Flowers died of ligature strangulation, the medical examiner's office said.Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, police said.