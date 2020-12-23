Chicago shooting: Woman, 65, shot inside home on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 65-year-old woman was shot inside a home on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Woman, 71, killed in Morgan Park home on South Side, police say

The shooting occurred at about 11:21 p.m. in the 8500-block of South Dante Avenue, police said.

The woman was inside the home when shots came into it from outside, hitting her once in the thigh, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

The shooting comes just days after a 71-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her home in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
