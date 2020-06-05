70-year-old woman mauled to death by dog in Country Club Hills

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed in a dog attack Wednesday in south suburban Country Club Hills.Kati Amos, 70, was attacked by a dog about 10:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 167th Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy found she died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident.Country Club Hills police did not immediately respond to a request for details.