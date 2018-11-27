Woman, 70, hit by Pink Line train in Cicero dies

A 70-year-old woman died after being struck by a CTA Pink Line train Monday morning in west suburban Cicero.Maria Torres was struck about 8:45 a.m. after walking around the lowered crossing guards near 22nd Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Cicero police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Torres was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died at 10:35 a.m., according to officials. Her death was ruled an accident following an autopsy Tuesday.She lived in Cicero.All train service was temporarily suspended between 54th/Cermak and Pulaski, according to the CTA.