Woman, 81, killed in crash near NW Side pizzeria ID'd; driver not charged: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have identified the elderly woman killed after a car crashed into a Northwest Side restaurant on Saturday, and the driver in the incident was released without charges.Myrna Logan, 81, was one of five people that the car struck as it careened into a pizzeria in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Saturday. Logan and three other women and a man were standing on the sidewalk and didn't have time to react, witnesses said.Logan, an Hermosa resident, was pinned underneath the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A 60-year-old man and two women, ages 64 and 76, sustained leg injuries, according to Chicago police. Another woman, 82 years old, broke her leg.A 34-year-old man was behind the wheel of the car when he lost control, police said. Authorities confirmed Monday that he was released without charges.