Woman, 81, killed in crash near NW Side pizzeria ID'd; driver not charged: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have identified the elderly woman killed after a car crashed into a Northwest Side restaurant on Saturday, and the driver in the incident was released without charges.

Myrna Logan, 81, was one of five people that the car struck as it careened into a pizzeria in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue on Saturday. Logan and three other women and a man were standing on the sidewalk and didn't have time to react, witnesses said.

Logan, an Hermosa resident, was pinned underneath the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A 60-year-old man and two women, ages 64 and 76, sustained leg injuries, according to Chicago police. Another woman, 82 years old, broke her leg.

A 34-year-old man was behind the wheel of the car when he lost control, police said. Authorities confirmed Monday that he was released without charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
belmont craginchicagohermosacar crashelderly womanwoman killedrestaurantcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, path tracks toward Florida
Florida residents arrive in Chicago ahead of Hurricane Dorian
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
Noose found hanging in U of I elevator
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of hotel employees
4 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
Pet owners claim West Loop manhole shocked their dogs
World's longest cruise sets sail
More TOP STORIES News