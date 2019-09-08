Woman, 81, missing from Downers Grove, police say

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. -- An 81-year-old woman was reported missing from west suburban Downers Grove.Sherrill G. Chillo was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of West Virginia Street, according to an alert from Downers Grove police.She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.Chillo is 5-foot-4, 170 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink robe and white slippers.Anyone with information is asked to call Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.