Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost

EMBED </>More Videos

Delores Eriksen, 88, has been reported missing from Palos Heights.

Police are looking for an "endangered" 88-year-old woman who is missing from southwest suburban Palos Heights.

Delores Eriksen left the 6200-block of West 129th Street in Palos Park on Thursday morning headed for Evergreen Park. About 3:45 p.m., she called her daughter and told her she was lost - she said she was possibly in Indiana but was not sure, according to an alert from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Eriksen is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman weighing about 135 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses, the sheriff's office said.



She was last seen wearing a short blue coat, carrying a black purse and driving a light green 2012 Ford Focus with Illinois license plate AAE29, authorities said.

Eriksen does not own a cell phone and does not normally drive on highways, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (847) 294-4733.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanPalos HeightsEvergreen Park
Top Stories
Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary to be held Friday
President Trump's demand for wall pushes government closer to shutdown
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Big holiday travel day on tap Friday at O'Hare, Midway
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
6 seriously injured, including 3 children, in West Pullman fire
Man charged after deaths of CPD officers says he found gun in alley
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
Show More
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries, sprinkles early Friday
Police: 2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening
Charges filed more than two weeks after Greyhound bomb threat drama
More News