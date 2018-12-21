Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost

Police are looking for an "endangered" 88-year-old woman who is missing from southwest suburban Palos Heights.Delores Eriksen left the 6200-block of West 129th Street in Palos Park on Thursday morning headed for Evergreen Park. About 3:45 p.m., she called her daughter and told her she was lost - she said she was possibly in Indiana but was not sure, according to an alert from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.Eriksen is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman weighing about 135 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses, the sheriff's office said.She was last seen wearing a short blue coat, carrying a black purse and driving a light green 2012 Ford Focus with Illinois license plate AAE29, authorities said.Eriksen does not own a cell phone and does not normally drive on highways, authorities said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (847) 294-4733.