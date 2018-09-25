A 93-year-old was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday morning in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on the North Side.Lorraine Campion was hit by the BMW at 11:18 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Sheridan, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Campion was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she died at 8:35 p.m. Monday, authorities said.An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Campion died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner's office said. She lived in the same block as the crash.