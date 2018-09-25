93-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Edgewater

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
A 93-year-old was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday morning in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood on the North Side.

Lorraine Campion was hit by the BMW at 11:18 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Sheridan, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Campion was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she died at 8:35 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Campion died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner's office said. She lived in the same block as the crash.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedelderly womantraffic accidentfatal crashEdgewaterChicago
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Severe storms blow through, damage trees in Chicago area
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy, highs in upper 60s
Family fights to keep son's murderer behind bars
VIDEO: Florida man accused of throwing another man off bridge
Show More
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Driver killed in Bartlett 5-car crash
Man hit by car in South Chicago died of cancer, autopsy shows
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Man, 39, fatally shot after chasing down vehicle that hit cyclist on South Side
More News