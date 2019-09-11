NC woman cut off husband's penis after tying him up, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. -- A Carteret County woman is behind bars for allegedly castrating her husband.

Deputies responded to a home in Newport on Murdoch Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. James Frabutt told deputies his wife, Victoria Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife. The motive for the castration is not known.

Deputies were able to put the body part on ice and get it to medical personnel. James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is unknown.

Victoria Frabutt, 56, was arrested and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping. She's being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
