Woman accused of putting newborn in freezer granted bail

MARIETTA, Ga. --
A Georgia judge has granted bail for a woman accused of putting her newborn son into a freezer.

After delivering the baby, investigators say 45-year-old Carol Sautter texted the baby's father and told him the boy was stillborn. The child's father called police.

Sautter has been in jail since her arrest June 26 on charges of concealing a death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Magistrate Judge Gerald Moore on Tuesday granted Sautter $30,000 bail and ordered her to undergo a mental evaluation following her release from jail.

Sautter's attorney, Noah Pines, told Moore that Sautter panicked after delivering the baby in her home, so she put the body in the freezer. Investigators say because the body was frozen, it may be impossible to know if he was in fact stillborn.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newborn deathGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
10th child dies following Little Village fire
South Shore train service stopped west of Ogden Dunes due to accident
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company
Show More
Family of teen who died after Chicago police chase continues to dispute suicide ruling
Activists prepare for Jason Van Dyke trial next week
WATCH: Reporter nearly hit by car on live TV
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
More News