President Donald Trump

Woman accused of sending ricin letter addressed to Pres. Trump at White House arrested, AP sources

WASHINGTON -- A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday.

RELATED: Officials flag envelope containing poisonous ricin addressed to Pres. Trump: Sources

The officials say the woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and is expected to face federal charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada.

Officials say it was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The video in the media player above is from Saturday, Sept. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington dcfbiu.s. & worldsuspicious objectpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
IL reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
'Schitt's Creek' dominates early at Emmys
'Schitt's Creek' wins 1st Emmys of the night: See full winners list
Plans for Justice Ginsburg's funeral services underway
Chicago Bears win against Giants in home opener at Soldier Field
White Sox, Cubs close in on division titles
Show More
Migrant women say they didn't OK surgery in alleged forced hysterectomies
UChicago students start staggered move-in amid COVID-19 pandemic
Dogs hang ten in virtual surf competition
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
A look at 4 top judges on Trump's SCOTUS shortlist
More TOP STORIES News