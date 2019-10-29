Woman accused of shooting man in wheelchair in Englewood

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after a woman allegedly shot a man in a wheelchair Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side.A man and woman entered an apartment about 10:25 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Green Street and confronted a wheelchair-bound man, according to Chicago police.The woman took out a gun and shot the 30-year-old man in the lower leg, police said. It was unclear what sparked the confrontation.The man in the wheelchair met police outside and was taken by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition.Officers arrested a 32-year-old man and the alleged shooter, a 34-year-old woman, police said. Charges are pending.