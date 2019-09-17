u.s. & world

Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school

McALESTER, Okla. -- Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at her old high school.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Alexis Wilson, of McAlester, was arrested Monday after a co-worker told investigators that Wilson had said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School and investigators viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47.

"In today's times, you can't say stuff like that. Anytime something is said, we are going to take it seriously and we are going to investigate it to the full extent," Morris told KTUL. "We do not want any of our schools getting shot up -- nobody does -- so we are going to do anything we can to prevent this."

Authorities say Wilson was expelled from the high school after violent incidents and that she had been suspended on separate occasions after being caught with a knife and a swastika at school. She wasn't allowed to re-enroll.

"She had some problems, but I am not aware of anything that would draw attention as a potential for something like this," McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes told KTUL.

Wilson told authorities she'd been bullied and had suicidal and homicidal feelings, KTUL reported.

Jail records indicate that Wilson is in custody but don't show if she has an attorney. Morris says he didn't know if she has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomaschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Mountain lion found trapped inside California family's bathroom
8-year-old heart transplant recipient gets warm welcome back to school
House Judiciary Committee holds 1st impeachment hearing
Mexican tycoon arrested when boat kills son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman struck, killed by truck in River North
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Mayor's proposed ordinance for Chicago marijuana sales includes downtown sale ban
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Tyshawn Lee trial begins, 2 charged with murder of boy, 9
$80M awarded in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal settlements
Mexican tycoon arrested when boat kills son
Show More
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Illinois apple orchards' picking season shortened by extreme weather
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Merriam-Webster adds nonbinary pronoun 'they' to dictionary
University of Chicago Medical Center prepares for possible nurses' strike
More TOP STORIES News