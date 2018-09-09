Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel

A woman was allegedly bound and sexually assaulted in a room at the Godfrey Hotel Saturday.

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are investigating after a woman was allegedly bound and sexually assaulted in a River North hotel Saturday.

According to police, a man with a gun forced his way into the 36-year-old woman's room at The Godfrey Hotel and restrained her with duct tape and zip ties. He then sexually assaulted her, police said.

The offender also stole some of the victim's belongings before he fled, police said.

Police arrived on the scene at approximately 9:45 p.m. and the victim was transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital and is in good condition.
