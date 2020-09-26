chicago violence

Girl killed in East Garfield Park allegedly stabbed to death by mother, grandfather says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl died after allegedly being stabbed to death by her own mother in East Garfield Park Saturday morning.

The young girl's grandfather claims his 27-year-old daughter is responsible for fatally stabbing her daughter on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police responded just before 9:20 a.m. to the 3200-block of West Fulton Boulevard for a person stabbed.

RELATED: 'I'll never forget her screams': Witness describes how she tried to save 8-year-old Chicago shooting victim's life

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl with stab wounds being treated by Chicago fire officials.

Police took a 27-year-old woman into custody in connection with the incident, according to CPD. Officials said they believe the two are related but did not confirm their relationship.

They also said the suspect was likely in the house with the girl at the time of the incident.

RELATED: Family of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence, calls for change

Chicago fire officials transported the girl to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.

The girl has been identified as Serenity Arrington, according to the medical examiner.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield parkchild stabbingchild injuredchicago crimechild killedchicago violencestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
16 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
39 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
36 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
22 shot, 1 fatally in weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds rally in Chicago demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
Lake Michigan sees deadliest year for drownings
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Woman shot in head stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
IL reports 2,441 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
'We want peace': Kindergartners learn about equity, social justice at West Side school
Lettuce Entertain You plans 1st ever Chicago-area restaurant week
Show More
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
Memorable cupcakes
Kenosha police officer's lawyer says he shot Jacob Blake in fear for child in backseat
16 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
WI COVID-19 cases increase by 2,817; state total tops 113K
More TOP STORIES News