Girl killed in East Garfield Park allegedly stabbed to death by mother, grandfather says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old girl died after allegedly being stabbed to death by her own mother in East Garfield Park Saturday morning.The young girl's grandfather claims his 27-year-old daughter is responsible for fatally stabbing her daughter on Chicago's West Side.Chicago police responded just before 9:20 a.m. to the 3200-block of West Fulton Boulevard for a person stabbed.When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl with stab wounds being treated by Chicago fire officials.Police took a 27-year-old woman into custody in connection with the incident, according to CPD. Officials said they believe the two are related but did not confirm their relationship.They also said the suspect was likely in the house with the girl at the time of the incident.Chicago fire officials transported the girl to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.The girl has been identified as Serenity Arrington, according to the medical examiner.Area Four Detectives are investigating.