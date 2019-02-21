Woman allegedly stole $38,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart

Authorities have arrested a woman accused of stealing $38,000 worth of jewelry from a Kmart store in Bucks County.In January, Plumstead Township police say they investigated a theft of $38,000 worth of jewelry from a Kmart located in the Cross Keys section of Plumstead Township, Pennsylvania.Marcie Sautner, 22, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony retail theft.A day later, officers investigated a second theft, where they say someone stole $500 worth of merchandise from a Rite Aid store located on the 5700 block of Easton Road.Police say Sautner was positively identified as the suspect.She was taken back into custody and is facing more charges.