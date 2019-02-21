Woman allegedly stole $38,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart

Authorities have arrested a woman accused of stealing $38,000 worth of jewelry from a Kmart store.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. --
Authorities have arrested a woman accused of stealing $38,000 worth of jewelry from a Kmart store in Bucks County.

In January, Plumstead Township police say they investigated a theft of $38,000 worth of jewelry from a Kmart located in the Cross Keys section of Plumstead Township, Pennsylvania.

Marcie Sautner, 22, was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with felony retail theft.

A day later, officers investigated a second theft, where they say someone stole $500 worth of merchandise from a Rite Aid store located on the 5700 block of Easton Road.

Police say Sautner was positively identified as the suspect.

She was taken back into custody and is facing more charges.
