Woman allegedly tried to contaminate food at Pa. grocery store

HANOVER TWP., Pennsylvania -- A grocery store in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a woman purposely coughed on thousands of dollars' worth of food.

The store said she coughed on fresh produce as well as a small portion of its bakery, meat case and grocery section.

Gerrity's Supermarkets said the "twisted prank" will result in over $35,000 worth of food being thrown out.

"While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing," the store's co-owner Joe Fasula said in the post.

The store contacted police and the case has now been escalated to the District Attorney's Office as the state cracks down on the spreading of coronavirus.

Officials plan to determine if the woman has been tested positive for the virus.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that individuals who intentionally spread the virus could be charged with terrorism for the "purposeful exposure and infection of others."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacoronavirussupermarketcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crackdown on 'stay-at-home' violators amid COVID-19 outbreak; Chicago streets disinfected
Non-essential workers experience employment claim issues amid COVID-19 crisis
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive during COVID-19 outbreak
White Sox to host virtual sing-along with fans after home opener canceled
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
17 Cook County Jail detainees test positive for COVID-19, 4 correctional staff
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening rain Thursday
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Mayor Lightfoot, AARP Illinois to host phone town hall for seniors during COVID-19 crisis
Bensenville business pivots to face shields during COVID-19 crisis
13 coronavirus patients die at same NYC hospital in 24 hours
More TOP STORIES News