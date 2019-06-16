Miami Beach woman accused of stomping on turtle nest charged with 3rd degree felony

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A Miami Beach woman is in custody after allegedly "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest, according to police.
Jail records show 41-year-old Yaqun Lu was arrested and charged with harassing/molesting a marine turtle or eggs.
The crime is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, meaning Lu could face a hefty fine if found guilty.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials inspected the nest and said the eggs were not damaged in the incident.
Lu is being held on $5,000 bond.
It was not clear if she had an attorney.
