Woman arrested in hit-and-run; victim was walking with driver's ex

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
There's an update on a story that made national headlines.

Wilmington police have arrested a woman wanted for a hit and run that was caught on camera and left the victim with serious injuries.
Police have identified the at-large suspect in a dramatic hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video last week in Wilmington, north carolina.



Courtnay Lawrence, 21, made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Lawrence was behind the wheel last Wednesday when she intentionally ran down a woman.

A man walking with the woman jumped out of the way.
Police said the investigation revealed that Lawrence was trying to strike the man, who is the father of her four children.

Investigators also said they found a photo posted on social media of Lawrence posing with the damaged car just after the crash.
