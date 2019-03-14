Woman attacked form behind, sexually assaulted on North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old victim told police she was walking southbound on 6600-block of North Clark Street from North Shore when a man came up behind her and covered her nose and mouth with some sort of substance that made her lose consciousness.

The victim said she later woke up alone in an unknown building after being sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man.

Police said it is unknown which direction he fled after the incident.

If you have any information, contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.
