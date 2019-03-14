Woman attacked from behind, sexually assaulted on North Side, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The 31-year-old victim told police she was walking southbound on 6600-block of North Clark Street from North Shore when a man came up behind her and covered her nose and mouth with some sort of substance that made her lose consciousness.

The victim said she later woke up alone in an unknown building after being sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man.

Police said it is unknown which direction he fled after the incident.

"There are a lot of people walking around here and like, it's kinda crowded so it is possible for someone to do that in a crowd," said Santi Kami who lives nearby.

"It's scary and makes other people, or girls, not want to, like, walk around alone," said Samikchhya Gajmer, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Some people in the neighborhood said this incident is practically alarming since there were two murders that happened in the area, about a mile from the scene of the crime, that are still unsolved.

Police are looking for both surveillance video and any witnesses that may help them track down the perpetrator.

If you have any information, contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkchicago crimesex assaultwoman attackedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Possible tornado touches down in NW Indiana
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting 2nd child
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Suburban job fair helps get single mom's life back on track
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Show More
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Activist running for 5th Ward alderman lands Trib endorsement
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
ComEd worker shocked on job saved by fast-thinking firefighters
Morehouse College volunteers mentor CPS students of color on Chicago's South Side
More TOP STORIES News