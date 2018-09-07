Woman attacked by man with gun while entering West Town workplace

Chicago police have issued an alert after a woman was attacked as she was going to her workplace Thursday in the West Town neighborhood.

The 29-year-old woman was approached by a man with a handgun at about 6:10 a.m. in the 500-block of North Leavitt Street, police said. The man demanded cash, forced her into a gangway and ordered her to undress, police said.

The woman told police she escaped and the attacker ran away. The attacker fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
