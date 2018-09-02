A woman was attacked while jogging Sunday morning in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.According to police, a 30-year-old woman was running in the 3700 block of North Recreation Drive at approximately 8 a.m. when a man pushed her down and choked her.The victim was able to run away after screaming and fighting off the attacker, police said. She did not require medical treatment.Police said the offender is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s with dreadlocks and light facial hair. He was wearing a bright red shirt and long pants at the time of the attack.No one is currently in custody.