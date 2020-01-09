Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck in the face and robbed in the latest violent robbery on Chicago's Near North Side.

Police said the attack occurred near Oak Street and LaSalle Drive at about 7:45 p.m. when a group of men approached a woman, punched her in the face and robbed her.

The suspects then got into a truck and headed south on Clark Street, police said.

The attack is the latest in a string of at least six violent robberies just blocks from each other.

The previous robberies occurred in the:

  • 900-block of North Dewitt Place in the late evening of December 24,

  • 200-block of East Pearson Street in the late evening hours of December 30,

  • 800-block of North Dewitt Place in the morning hours of January 2,


  • 900-block of North Dewitt Place in the evening of January 3,

  • 200-block of East Chestnut Street at about 9:05 p.m. Monday.


Witnesses in previous cases describes seeing the suspects jump into a white colored SUV vehicle before taking off.

On Tuesday, police handed out a community alert to warn residents about the attacks and keep them informed.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
