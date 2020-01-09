Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side



CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck in the face and robbed in the latest violent robbery on Chicago's Near North Side.Police said the attack occurred near Oak Street and LaSalle Drive at about 7:45 p.m. when a group of men approached a woman, punched her in the face and robbed her.The suspects then got into a truck and headed south on Clark Street, police said.The attack is the latest in a string of at least six violent robberies just blocks from each other.Witnesses in previous cases describes seeing the suspects jump into a white colored SUV vehicle before taking off.On Tuesday, police handed out a community alert to warn residents about the attacks and keep them informed.No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.