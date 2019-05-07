Woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine on way to pick up husband from jail

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman is behind bars after officials said she bit a deputy who was trying to stop her from swallowing cocaine after a traffic stop in Edgecombe County.

Deputies said a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to initiate the stop around 1 p.m. on Sunday on McNair Road.

Instead of pulling over, officials said Rebecca Carter, who was on her way to pick up her husband from jail, sped away from the trooper.

After a brief chase, the trooper was able to stop Carter before finding a bag of marijuana in her car.

Carter was then moved into the front seat of the trooper's patrol car.

During that time, a deputy said he saw Carter put a bag of cocaine in her mouth.

He then tried to stop her from swallowing it by squeezing her cheeks together. Officials said the woman then turned her head and bit his thumb, causing him to bleed.

The deputy took himself to the hospital for treatment.

During a further search, cocaine was found in the waistband of Carter's pants.

She was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and assault on a government official.

