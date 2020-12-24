Woman, 12-year-old boy killed in Gage Park hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and a boy were fatally struck in a hit-and-run Wednesday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.Araceli Gutierrez, 48, and Giovanne Bucio, 12, were crossing the street in 3100 block of West 55th Street about 8:10 p.m. Police said a vehicle hit them and then sped off."It's always been a busy street, so you always got to be careful where you're crossing. I know we always go to the light just because they don't stop for us," said Sandra Herrera, neighbor."The family is in total shock, because they had just walked out of the house," said community activist Andrew Holmes, who spoke on behalf of the family."He left them abandoned in the street, laying in the cold. If anybody knows anything, help us," pleased Jose Antonio Gordoa, family member.Holmes said they were pulling together Christmas decorations when Gutierrez went out to go to the Walgreens down the block."The father asked the 12-year-old to just walk with her," Holmes said.But they never made it home. Neighbor Maria Santana heard a bang and ran outside to find the horrific aftermath and both victims lying in the street."I heard it. I heard a loud bang, and I told my best friend, 'Did you hear that? Was that a car accident?'" Santana said. "It's Christmas. You know we're around Christmas. It's a child. It's careless someone could run away and just watch people lay there."Gutierrez was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and Bucio was brought to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the hospitals."He was a charming boy, very obedient. He did not deserve this," said Jose Bucio, Giovanne's uncle."It's Christmas time. They were expecting to be here with their son and their family member on Christmas," said Holmes. "I've spoken to the father. It's a terrible loss. He misses his son, but they do want these individuals apprehended."Police did not release information about the relationship between the two victims.Chicago police said they are looking for a dark-colored vehicle with some front-end damage. The vehicle is likely a 2009 to 2012 Chevy Malibu want the public to look out for it, police added."We're going to keep an eye out now that we know the car and that there might be damage to the front, so we're going to keep an eye out, and I hope they catch them because they need to be brought to justice," Herrera said."I'm asking you, and I'm pleading with you, to just turn yourself in," said Holmes.Holmes also asked that if anyone in the area has video of the incident, to please come forward with it."Give us a call at 1-800-883-5587."Neighborhood resident Francisca Zamora said in nearly 20 years living in Gage Park, she has repeatedly seen cars going too fast down West 55th Street. She said even as the speed limit drops from 30 mph to 20 mph with a school zone warning, cars accelerate when there's room to move up as they approach the congested Kedzie intersection."You're not too far from the light, how fast can you be going?" she wondered.Chicago police's Major Accidents Unit and Area One detectives are investigating the crash. Police and the family wants any information regarding the incident from the public.