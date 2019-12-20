Woman, boy killed, in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured

UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and a boy were killed in a three-car crash in unincorporated Lake Villa Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash on Route 59 near West Beach Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. and found three vehicles heavily damaged.

Police said a woman driving a Nissan SUV was traveling north on Route 59 while a man driving a Ford pickup and pulling a trailer attempted to merge from the east side shoulder of Route 59 into the northbound lanes of Route 59.

The front of the Nissan struck the Ford, which police said caused it to roll. The Nissan then slid and was struck by a Hyundai minivan.

The woman driving the Nissan and a boy who was a passenger in the vehicle were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their identities.

A girl who was a passenger in the Nissan was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with critical injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai and a teen boy passenger were both transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake villatraffic fatalitiesfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoplifting concerns rise as retailers target Kim Foxx
Dog stolen from outside Loop Walgreen's reunited with owner at Christkindlmarket
Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after legalization
Man who killed off-duty Chicago officer sentenced to life in prison
Fans turn out for first 'Rise of Skywalker' showings in Chicago
USDA briefly lists Wakanda as US trade partner
Mayor Lightfoot joins annual Christmas in the Wards shopping spree
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday
3 teens charged in west suburban carjacking spree
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
Former Geneva doctor sentenced to 8 years for rape
Foxx defends keeping money from Burke fundraiser
More TOP STORIES News