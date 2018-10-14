Woman brutally beaten on South Side; possible attacker released without charges

A 55-year-old woman has a fractured skull and broken arm after a brutal beating.

CHICAGO --
A woman suffered multiple fractures and was in critical condition early Saturday after she was beaten at home in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to police. Someone arrested in connection to the beating was released shortly after without being charged.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the 55-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood by a downstairs neighbor in the 3000 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said. A metal object was found lying next to her body.

She suffered fractures to her skull and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

A person was arrested about 6:20 a.m. Saturday in connection to the battery, but was later released without being charged, police said.

The woman was refusing to identify the attacker to detectives, according to a police source.

