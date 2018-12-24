Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Watch the surveillance video released by Fort Collins, Colorado police.

FORT COLLINS, Co. --
A woman dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer burglarized a Colorado business.

Surveillance video shows the woman's face on camera before she puts on the costume.

Then, dressed as the iconic Christmas character, she proceeds to steal a number of items.

Fort Collins police jokingly called her "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Criminal."

The suspect remains at large.

Police even posted a poem about the incident on their Facebook page:

Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.

All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren't like this Rudolph
She's different from the other guys.

On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.

Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D.
