911 calls: Woman involved in ShopRite racist rant used racial slurs while talking to police

EAST HAVEN, Conn. -- Audio of 911 calls made by a former school district employee who allegedly hurled racial slurs at black convenience store customers shows she made more racist and vulgar comments while reporting the incident to police.
Corrine Magoveny-Terrone, 40, resigned from Hamden Public Schools after video of her racist rant at a ShopRite in East Haven, Connecticut, went viral.
The video shows she screamed curse words and racial slurs at black customers. She also allegedly spit at them, WTNH reports.
After the incident, Magoveny-Terrone mistakenly called police in Easton, instead of East Haven.
Dispatcher: "Easton police."
Corrine Magoveny-Terrone: "Hi, Corinne Magoveny. I was just at ShopRite."
Dispatcher: "Ok, what town are you in, ma'am?"
Magoveny-Terrone: "If I'm a f***ing b****."
Dispatcher: "Ma'am, you're not in Easton. We don't have Stop&Shop, so what town are you in?"
Magoveny-Terrone: "East Haven, East Haven!"
Dispatcher: "OK, you called Easton."
Magoveny-Terrone: "Okay, go f*** yourself."
She then called East Haven police.
Magoveny-Terrone: "The man in his little scooter said, 'Are you talking to me, b****?' And, I said, 'No n*****, I'm not.' Because he called me a b****, I called him a n*****. Then, he continued to get up and threaten me. So, there was spitting going back and forth. He spit on the back of me and I am pressing charges. Somebody better do something the f*** now."
Dispatcher: "Again, where are you?"
Magoveny-Terrone: "My jacket is in the middle of the ShopRite parking lot because he spit on it with his dirty, disgusting, AIDS-infested n*****-s***."
She also told the dispatcher which responding police officers she wouldn't talk to.
Magoveny-Terrone: "Is it going to be a white person? Cause I will not meet with a sp** or a n***** now because I am way beyond that point."
Walter Morton IV, a member of the Hamden Board of Education, said Magoveny-Terrone was a clerical employee at the school district's central offices and did not work with children.
"Glad she's no longer an employee of Hamden Public Schools," Morton said. "That type of behavior, those beliefs, those values have no place here in our public schools and this community here in Hamden."
Police took Magoveny-Terrone in for an involuntary mental evaluation.
Investigators asked the victims of her racist rant to come forward so police can file charges.
