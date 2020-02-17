Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Old Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The woman sitting in her parked Honda CR-V in the 200-block of West Scott Street when police said three carjackers approached, with one of them putting a handgun in her face.

The carjackers asked for her keys and when she complied, they fled in her car, police said.

The woman was not injured. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
