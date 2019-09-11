Woman charged after 1 killed, 1 injured in Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on a motorcycle and seriously injured his passenger in north suburban Crystal Lake Tuesday night and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive at about 7:37 p.m.

Investigators said a man was driving a motorcycle with a woman as his passenger when the motorcycle was hit by a red sedan. The man and woman were thrown from the motorcycle and the red sedan fled the scene westbound on Berkshire Drive, police said.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

A woman who was his passenger was also transported to Condell Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said the driver of the red sedan was later taken into custody.

Police said the located the red sedan in the 900-block of Wesley Drive and arrested the suspect, Carolyn Tyrell of Crystal Lake for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash. Police said additional charges are expected.
