child endangerment

Woman charged after 7 children found in vacant apartment in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman is accused of child endangerment after seven children, including a 23-month-old baby, were found inside a vacant apartment Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 31-year-old is charged with seven misdemeanor counts of causing a child to be endangered, Chicago police said.

About 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a well-being check at an apartment that should have been vacant in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue, police said.

Inside the unit, officers found a 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old baby, police said. They were all taken to St. Mary Hospital and are in good condition.

The woman was expected to appear at a bond hearing Saturday.

