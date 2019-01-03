Woman charged in butt injection death served 2 prison terms

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested on charges of administering a deadly buttocks injection in the Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY --
An unlicensed New York City beautician is under arrest for allegedly administering a deadly buttocks injection that left a Philadelphia woman dead. New details are emerging about her criminal past.

Whalesca Castillo faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice of medicine after authorities say she injected a silicone substance into the buttocks and thighs of Leslie Ayala, of Philadelphia, at an apartment on Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.

Police were called to the home after Ayala collapsed. They found her in cardiac arrest. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide last month.

Castillo has previous arrests and served two prison terms for unlicensed silicone injections and had been under investigation since Ayala's death.

The New York Times reports that Castillo, who does not have a medical license, served a year in prison in 2011 and nine months in 2014 on charges relating to operating an illegal medical clinic.

Court papers from her earlier arrests show Castillo charged $1,500 for each procedure.

WPVI contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscosmetic surgeryarrestu.s. & worldNew YorkPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant teen wounded, boyfriend killed in Harvey shooting
Alderman Munoz pleads not guilty to domestic battery charge
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
Pope Francis: Sex scandals have 'gravely affected' Catholic Church's credibility
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
2 wanted in connection with robbery of taxi driver in Kenwood
Show More
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
'Rambling' note found in striking car in fatal crash; driver stabbed 10 times
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
More News