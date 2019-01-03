Woman charged in butt injection death served 2 prison terms

An unlicensed New York City beautician is under arrest for allegedly administering a deadly buttocks injection that left a Philadelphia woman dead. New details are emerging about her criminal past.Whalesca Castillo faces charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and unauthorized practice of medicine after authorities say she injected a silicone substance into the buttocks and thighs of Leslie Ayala, of Philadelphia, at an apartment on Seward Avenue in the Bronx on June 17, 2017.Police were called to the home after Ayala collapsed. They found her in cardiac arrest. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide last month.Castillo has previous arrests and served two prison terms for unlicensed silicone injections and had been under investigation since Ayala's death.The New York Times reports that Castillo, who does not have a medical license, served a year in prison in 2011 and nine months in 2014 on charges relating to operating an illegal medical clinic.Court papers from her earlier arrests show Castillo charged $1,500 for each procedure.