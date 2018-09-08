Woman charged in fatal Gary stabbing

A 26-year-old woman was a handed first-degree murder charge Saturday related to a fatal stabbing that happened the day before in Gary, Indiana.Delilah Latrice Hill, who was in custody at Lake County Jail, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, according to a statement from Gary police.Police said the stabbing happened Friday in the 900 block of North Wells Street.Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. for reports of two people needing medical attention and found 28-year-old Don Turner Sr. stabbed in the chest and Hill stabbed in her right forearm, according to police.They were both taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where Turner died at 9:08 p.m., police and the Lake County coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.Hill was treated at the hospital before being arrested and brought to the Gary Public Safety headquarters, police said.She lived in the same block where the stabbing occurred, according to court records. Hill was charged in July, in a separate incident, with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.