Woman charged in fatal Gary stabbing

Delilah Latrice Hill, 26 (Gary Police Department)

GARY, Ind. --
A 26-year-old woman was a handed first-degree murder charge Saturday related to a fatal stabbing that happened the day before in Gary, Indiana.

Delilah Latrice Hill, who was in custody at Lake County Jail, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter, according to a statement from Gary police.

Police said the stabbing happened Friday in the 900 block of North Wells Street.

Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. for reports of two people needing medical attention and found 28-year-old Don Turner Sr. stabbed in the chest and Hill stabbed in her right forearm, according to police.

They were both taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where Turner died at 9:08 p.m., police and the Lake County coroner's office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hill was treated at the hospital before being arrested and brought to the Gary Public Safety headquarters, police said.

She lived in the same block where the stabbing occurred, according to court records. Hill was charged in July, in a separate incident, with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingGaryIndiana
Top Stories
Man, 26, dies after being swept into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Florence Weather Update: 3 governors declare states of emergency
Obama urges 'sanity in our politics' during campaign swing in California
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Aurora man receives 68-year prison sentence for child sex crimes
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Show More
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
Archer Heights suspect orders takeout, robs delivery drivers
Park Ridge police looking for armed robber who stole $1,000 from gas station
Police: Fast food worker assaulted woman with hot grease
More News